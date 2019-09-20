Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Wales v Georgia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Wales v Georgia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Wales and Georgia go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture

Rugby Wales

Wales start their Rugby World Cup campaign with a showdown against Georgia.

Advertisement

Warren Gatland’s side are outsiders to lift the crown but will still hope to make an impact beyond the pool stages.

A ligament injury to Gareth Anscombe is a blow to Wales’ ambitions, but they will still prove a threat in Japan.

Wales have a sketchy history in the tournament with just one semi-final appearance since the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, but there is a genuine buzz about their chances in 2019.

They will hope to negotiate their first ever game against Georgia – who are ranked 12th in the world – in relative comfort.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Georgia game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Georgia?

Wales v Georgia will kick off at 11:15am on Monday 23rd September 2019.

Where is Wales v Georgia?

The game will take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000

How to watch and live stream Wales v Georgia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The game will also be available to watch on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Australia v Fiji

Saturday 21st September

Wales v Georgia

Monday 23rd September

Fiji v Uruguay

Wednesday 25th September

Georgia v Uruguay

Sunday 29th September

Australia v Wales

Sunday 29th September

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October

Tags

All about Rugby World Cup 2019 Live

Rugby Japan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Getty)

Sport on TV How to watch the Champions League live

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2019: How to watch on TV and live stream – fixtures, dates, UK time

03465_CRIMINAL_UK_01 (1)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide