Japan v Russia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Japan kick off the 2019 Rugby World Cup with an important Pool A clash with Russia.

The host nation were awarded the tournament over 10 years ago – in July 2009 – and will be raring to go at Tokyo Stadium in the Chofu area of the capital.

Head coach Jamie Joseph’s preparations will soon be complete and the New Zealand-born Japanese national will be desperate for the matches to begin.

Russia will step into the stadium as Japan’s first opponents, and with both sides ranked lower than other Pool A sides, both will be desperate for an early good result.

The most-capped and top-scoring player in Russian international history, Yuri Artemyev, will be hoping to make an impact on the big stage for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v Russia game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v Russia?

Japan v Russia will kick off at 11:45am UK time on Friday 20th September 2019.

Where is Japan v Russia?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream Japan v Russia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Japan v Russia

Friday 20th September

Ireland v Scotland

Sunday 22nd September

Russia v Samoa

Tuesday 24th September

Japan v Ireland

Saturday 28th September

Scotland v Samoa

Monday 30th September

Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October