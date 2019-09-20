Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV?

Formula 1 heads east with the next showdown set to take place in the iconic streets of Singapore.

Charles Leclerc is aiming for his third successive victory after winning his first two Grand Prix titles in back-to-back weeks.

The 21-year-old star triumphed in Belgium before recording Ferrari’s first victory at Monza, Italy since 2010.

Team-mate Sebastian Vettel finished in a miserable 13th position, meaning Leclerc has overtaken him in the F1 driver standings and put his position with Ferrari under scrutiny.

Lewis Hamilton is still far ahead of the pack, but Leclerc will hope to fire a major signal of intent in the remainder of the season with current second-placed Valtteri Bottas 39 points ahead.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Singapore Grand Prix

Live from Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Practice: Friday 20th September – Saturday 21st September

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 9:30am (Friday)

Practice 2: 1:30pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 21st September

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 22nd September

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 12:10pm

Race: 1:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Where else can I follow the Singapore Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.