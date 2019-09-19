Wolves v Braga: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Wolves’ reward for a stellar season last term is a 2019/20 Europa League campaign that will likely come with its own difficulties.

Balancing Premier League weekends with Thursday night European adventures has proven tough for many teams down the years.

Wolves battled through three qualifying rounds to reach the Europa League group stage but their domestic form has arguably taken a hit because of it.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be desperate for a morale-boosting win against a Braga side who have also endured a rocky start to the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Braga game on TV and online.

What time is the Wolves v Braga game?

Wolves v Braga will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 19 September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wolves v Braga

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This is already Wolves’ seventh European game this season and so far they have won every outing.

Yes, Wolves’ Premier League campaign has got off to a rocky start but there are signs that they should pull away from the relegation zone by Christmas.

Expectations are high at Molineux this season and Wolves could well impress in Europe.

Thursday will see them face a Braga side who have had almost a week to prepare for this clash, having faced Setubal on Friday night.

The expectation is that Wolves’ quality will shine through here and this is the perfect game for players like Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves to get back among the goals.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Braga