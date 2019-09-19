T20 Blast Finals Day: How to watch T20 Finals Day 2019 on TV and live stream

T20 Blast Finals Day has arrived with four teams gunning for the trophy over three matches this weekend.

Both the North and South Division winners are out of the tournament, with Lancashire Lightning and Sussex Sharks losing to fourth-placed sides Essex Eagles and Worcestershire Rapids respectively in the quarter-finals.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws produced a scintillating 165/0 display to advance beyond Middlesex, while Derbyshire Falcons booked their place on Finals Day with a seven-wicket victory over Gloucestershire.

Fans from all four qualified teams will pack into the ground for a day of T20 action – but who will prevail?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the T20 Blast Finals Day on TV and online.

What time is T20 Blast Finals Day 2019?

The matches will start from around 11:00am on Saturday 21st September 2019.

Full list of match times below.

Where is T20 Blast Finals Day 2019?

The event will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham which holds up to 25,000 fans.

How to watch and live stream T20 Blast Finals Day 2019

You can watch the day live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app from 10:30am.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the finals through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

T20 Blast Finals Day fixtures and schedule

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids – 11:00am

Derbyshire Falcons v Essex Eagles – 2:30pm

The T20 Blast Final – 6:45pm

T20 Blast Finals Day tickets

T20 Blast Finals Day is now sold out in general sale areas, with organisers at Edgbaston confirming it is the fastest ever sell-out of Finals Day in its 17-year history.

The only way you can secure a ticket first-hand is via the hospitality sections at the cricket ground.

For availability, check out the official ticketing info page for up-to-date information.