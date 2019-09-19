Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football transfers for GW6 in FPL 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League managers are starting to suss out the real deals from the bandwagons as the season approaches Gameweek 6.

Advertisement

Norwich’s stunning win over Manchester City has rocked the boat with Raheem Sterling among the most transferred out players in FPL this week.

Ederson has been shipped out more than any other goalkeeper in GW6, while Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are also rapidly falling out of favour.

Surprisingly, Liverpool stars are not being snapped up with enthusiasm – so who should you be looking at ahead of the Friday deadline?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make for your FPL team ahead of GW6.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

GKP: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – £5.0m

Consistent clean sheets have been hard to come by so far, with no side recording more than two shut-outs in 2019/20 after five games.

West Ham are a tight unit though, having only conceded two in their last four matches, and we’ll forget about their 5-0 demolition by Manchester City on the opening day.

Fabianski is an often-reliable FPL keeper due to being in the sweet spot of playing for a team who will concede shots for him to save, but won’t expose him completely.

DEF: Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – £4.5m

Jannick Vestergaard may be the top-scoring defender in FPL so far, but he’s only a goal and a couple of bonus points away from his more budget-friendly team-mate Jan Bednarek.

The defender has played every minute of the season so far, with two clean sheets out of five matches – Liverpool, Manchester United and Burnley (on the opening day) found a way past.

Admittedly, the Saints’ upcoming fixtures aren’t the kindest, but he’s still a strong option to consider without shelling out big money.

MID: Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) – £6.0m

Todd Cantwell is everyone’s favourite budget star in 2019/20 so far, but his team-mate may end up being the more popular choice by the end of the campaign.

The Argentine ace takes set-pieces for the Canaries and has four assists to his name so far.

Norwich will be brimming with confidence following their wild win over Manchester City, now they have Burnley, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Bournemouth coming up.

FWD: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – £7.8m

The Bournemouth talisman has either a goal or assist in every game this season.

He kicked off the campaign with an assist in three consecutive games before finding the net himself three times in his last two matches.

Wilson is a prolific Fantasy Premier League striker due to his overall contribution, yet his value has bizarrely dropped by £0.2m since the start of the campaign.

Advertisement

He’s bang in form with Southampton, West Ham, shaky Arsenal, Norwich and Watford in the coming weeks.