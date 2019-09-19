England v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

England begin their dash for the Rugby World Cup trophy with a clash against Tonga on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Eddie Jones’ men will hope to banish all memories of their pool-stage exit when hosting the tournament in 2015.

Former coach Stuart Lancaster left his post within a month of the tournament ending and then-Japan coach Jones has impressed in the four years since.

Expectations are tempered ahead of the tournament given the all-out power of New Zealand and the threat posed by South Africa.

However England could thrive on the dark horse tag and have enjoyed a solid run of warm-up displays to raise spirits.

Tonga are ranked 15th in the world and will hope to produce a big display in a bid to advance from the pool stage for the first time in history.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Tonga game on TV and online.

What time is England v Tonga?

England v Tonga will kick off at 11:15am on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

Where is England v Tonga?

The game will take place at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo City. Capacity: 41,410

How to watch and live stream England v Tonga

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

France v Argentina

Saturday 21st September

England v Tonga

Sunday 22nd September

England v USA

Thursday 26th September

Argentina v Tonga

Saturday 28th September

France v USA

Wednesday 2nd October

England v Argentina

Saturday 5th October

France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October