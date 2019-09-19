AC Milan v Inter: How to watch the Milan derby on TV and live stream

If the sight of red and black going up against black and blue set against a backdrop of fire and art doesn’t speed up your heart rate by a beat or two, football isn’t for you.

The city rivalry between AC Milan and Inter has a glorious history with some of the game’s finest players pitting themselves against each other in all-out war for supremacy in the Italian capital.

The monolithic San Siro is reaching the end of its life – the nation’s 20th century answer to the coliseum is under threat of demolition to make room for an immeasurably less imposing structure – but the fans will continue to pack it out for Milan’s game.

All too many derbies in the 21st century have failed to live up the legendary standards of 90s Italian football, but both sides are on the rise and will hope to put on a show for the ages this weekend.

Inter top the table ahead of this one with three wins on the spin against Lecce, Cagliari and Udinese.

Romelu Lukaku has injected life into the frontline with two goals so far, while new boy Stefano Sensi has also notched twice to become the surprise star of the team in 2019/20.

AC Milan have been part of three 1-0 results so far, winning two of them.

They are an incredibly shrewd unit at the back and front man Krzysztof Piatek is edging closer to the sharpness that brought about 21 goals in 27 league games for Genoa and Milan last season.

Expect fire, expect noise, expect a spectacle – but who will seize the bragging rights?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the AC Milan v Inter game on TV and online.

What time is the AC Milan v Inter game?

AC Milan v Inter will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 21st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream AC Milan v Inter

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:40pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

While Milan have been happy to grind out victories with barely any intent to actually attack their opponents, they may need to re-shape their thinking for this one.

Inter have plenty of goalscoring options across the pitch and will take the game to their rivals on their own turf.

If any team is going to breach Milan, Inter can, but whether the hosts have enough to strike back remains to be seen.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Inter