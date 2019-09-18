Southampton v Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Southampton host Bournemouth in a blossoming south coast derby with both teams expected to be fighting for similar goals by the end of the season.

The Saints enjoy a fierce rivalry with Portsmouth, but the same spice is generally not shared with the Cherries.

Southampton and Bournemouth didn’t meet each other in the same division between 1960 and 2010 – a 50-year gap between league derbies with just three cup meetings in that time.

However, Eddie Howe’s spectacular empire-building reign in Bournemouth has increased meetings between the pair.

They have met eight times in the Premier League though Bournemouth have won just once.

A terrific 3-1 win against Everton will have confidence soaring at the Vitality Stadium, while Southampton’s resolute defending in 2019/20 has seen them concede just once in their last four matches across all competitions, winning three of those games.

What time is the Southampton v Bournemouth game?

Southampton v Bournemouth will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 20th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Southampton v Bournemouth

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

While Ralph Hassenhuttl’s philosophy encourages attractive attacking football, the Saints’ defence has won them points so far.

Man-mountain Jannik Vestergaard has been one of the only constants in the backline which has shifted from four to three, with a variety of different full-backs, and Saints fans will hope he can continue to hold the fort.

Bournemouth’s classic combo of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser hit their stride against Everton and will be thirsty for more.

Both teams are motoring along nicely in the top half and could be set for an entertaining battle if Southampton come a little more out of their shell on home soil.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Bournemouth