Rugby World Cup 2019 wall chart – your full TV coverage guide
Grab this week's Rugby World Cup 2019 special issue of Radio Times magazine including wall chart - with four different covers
The wait is almost over, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is ready to roll and Radio Times will bring you a full guide on how to watch every moment of the action.
ITV will be showing every game across their platforms this autumn, and the Radio Times wall chart is your comprehensive guide to every showdown.
Four special edition versions of the latest Radio Times magazine are available – one each for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – including an individually themed wall chart depending on your chosen team (editions available in each nation respectively).
The wall charts include dates and UK times for all 48 matches set to take place in Japan, plus room to record every result as they happen.
Expert views from Jonny Wilkinson, Paul O’Connell, Jim Hamilton and Sam Warbuton will accompany each version of the chart to get you in the mood ahead of the big tournament.
England Rugby World Cup fixtures
ENGLAND v Tonga – Match preview, how to watch every England game
Sunday 22nd September
ENGLAND v USA
Thursday 26th September
ENGLAND v Argentina
Saturday 5th October
ENGLAND v France
Saturday 12th October
Ireland Rugby World Cup fixtures
IRELAND v Scotland – Match preview, how to watch Ireland every game
Sunday 22nd September
Japan v IRELAND
Saturday 28th September
IRELAND v Russia
Thursday 3rd October
IRELAND v Samoa
Saturday 12th October
Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures
Ireland v SCOTLAND – Match preview, how to watch every Ireland game
Sunday 22nd September
SCOTLAND v Samoa
Monday 30th September
SCOTLAND v Russia
Wednesday 9th October
Japan v SCOTLAND
Sunday 13th October
Wales Rugby World Cup fixtures
WALES v Georgia – Match preview, how to watch every Wales game
Monday 23rd September
Australia v WALES
Sunday 29th September
WALES v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
WALES v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October
Don’t forget to pick up your special Rugby World Cup 2019 edition of Radio Times plus wall chart on sale now until Monday, 24th September.