Rugby World Cup 2019 wall chart – your full TV coverage guide

The wait is almost over, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is ready to roll and Radio Times will bring you a full guide on how to watch every moment of the action.

ITV will be showing every game across their platforms this autumn, and the Radio Times wall chart is your comprehensive guide to every showdown.

Four special edition versions of the latest Radio Times magazine are available – one each for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – including an individually themed wall chart depending on your chosen team (editions available in each nation respectively).

The wall charts include dates and UK times for all 48 matches set to take place in Japan, plus room to record every result as they happen.

Expert views from Jonny Wilkinson, Paul O’Connell, Jim Hamilton and Sam Warbuton will accompany each version of the chart to get you in the mood ahead of the big tournament.

England Rugby World Cup fixtures

ENGLAND v Tonga – Match preview, how to watch every England game

Sunday 22nd September

ENGLAND v USA

Thursday 26th September

ENGLAND v Argentina

Saturday 5th October

ENGLAND v France

Saturday 12th October

Ireland Rugby World Cup fixtures

IRELAND v Scotland – Match preview, how to watch Ireland every game

Sunday 22nd September

Japan v IRELAND

Saturday 28th September

IRELAND v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

IRELAND v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures

Ireland v SCOTLAND – Match preview, how to watch every Ireland game

Sunday 22nd September

SCOTLAND v Samoa

Monday 30th September

SCOTLAND v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Japan v SCOTLAND

Sunday 13th October

Wales Rugby World Cup fixtures

WALES v Georgia – Match preview, how to watch every Wales game

Monday 23rd September

Australia v WALES

Sunday 29th September

WALES v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

WALES v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October

