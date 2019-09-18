Rangers v Feyenoord: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Rangers face a monumental task to escape their Europa League group this season and kick off their campaign against Dutch side Feyenoord.

Steven Gerrard’s men are desperate to rival Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season but the boss will refuse to take his eyes off Europe.

Rangers may well head into Thursday’s tie with Feyenoord as underdogs, given their recent record in European competition.

But their Dutch opponents have not exactly had the best of starts to the new season and could be vulnerable at Ibrox.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Feyenoord game on TV and online.

What time is the Rangers v Feyenoord game?

Rangers v Feyenoord will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 19th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rangers v Feyenoord

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers secured their qualification for the Europa League group stage with a 1-0 aggregate win over Legia Warsaw last month.

And that victory showed there is some mettle in Steven Gerrard’s side.

Hosting Feyenoord will be just as tough and Rangers will need to keep the pressure on this Eredivisie outfit to keep them at bay.

Feyenoord started the Dutch season with three successive draws against middling opposition, suggesting the Europa League qualification schedule took its toll on the team.

Therefore it is likely the visitors will settle for a point on Thursday and swiftly turn their attention back to the domestic front. So all eyes will be on how willing Rangers are to go forward.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Feyenoord