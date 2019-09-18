Italy v Namibia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Italy and Namibia go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture
Italy will hope to kick off their Rugby World Cup in style against Namibia.
The Azzurri are traditionally seen as Six Nations whipping boys, but will hope to carve out success for themselves on the world stage.
The Italians have won just four matches in all competitions and warm-ups since November 2016, but could require three in four games to advance from Pool B.
They did enjoy an enormous 85-15 triumph over Russia this summer, and will hope to take full advantage of games against teams closer to their level at the RWC.
Namibia came through the African Qualifiers for the World Cup with 13 wins out of 13 but have struggled against marginally higher teams in the rankings.
They were defeated 20-0 during the Nations Cup in the summer… against Russia.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v Namibia game on TV and online.
What time is Italy v Namibia?
Italy v Namibia will kick off at 6:15am on Sunday 22nd September 2019.
Where is Italy v Namibia?
The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000
How to watch and live stream Italy v Namibia
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures
New Zealand v South Africa
Saturday 21st September
Italy v Canada
Thursday 26th September
South Africa v Namibia
Saturday 28th September
New Zealand v Canada
Wednesday 2nd October
South Africa v Italy
Friday 4th October
New Zealand v Namibia
Sunday 6th October
South Africa v Canada
Tuesday 8th October
New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October
Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October