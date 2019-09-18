Frankfurt v Arsenal: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Arsenal travel to Frankfurt on Thursday to kick off a new Europa League campaign after losing the final to Chelsea last season.

The Gunners’ top task this term is to secure Champions League football – and winning the Europa League would earn them a place at that table.

But Frankfurt are by no means an easy opponent to start off against and have already come through three rounds of Europa League qualifiers to reach the group stage.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery faces a tricky challenge to get three points here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Frankfurt v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Frankfurt v Arsenal game?

Frankfurt v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm on Thursday 19th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Frankfurt v Arsenal

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Frankfurt host one of the premier sides in Europe on Thursday and on the face of it Arsenal should be winning this game.

They spent big on new players in the summer and, while their Premier League campaign has not got off to the smoothest of starts, the Gunners are expected to challenge for the top four this term.

Manager Unai Emery is a Europa League master and knows how to get through the pesky group stage, where Thursday fixtures pile up.

Expect a mostly strong XI to start against Frankfurt on Thursday, although Emery may rest one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Nicolas Pepe, while Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of action until October with an ankle problem.

Still, even with rested players, Arsenal should eventually take control and win this game.

Prediction: Frankfurt 1-3 Arsenal