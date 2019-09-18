Australia v Fiji: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Australia and Fiji go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture
Australia begin their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign with a Pool D clash against fellow Oceanic side Fiji.
The Wallabies head into the tournament as relative outsiders following an alarmingly inconsistent pair of games against New Zealand in August.
Australia posted an impressive 47-26 victory in Perth, before the All Blacks romped to a 36-0 win in Auckland one week later.
Fiji find themselves in a tough group of five including Australia and Wales.
They have failed to escapes the pools in the last two World Cup tournaments, but look to be armed with plenty of attacking flair and will be a fun team to watch in Japan, regardless of whether they succeed with their play-off goal.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Fiji game on TV and online.
What time is Australia v Fiji?
Australia v Fiji will kick off at 5:45am on Saturday 21st September 2019.
Where is Australia v Fiji?
The game will take place at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo City. Capacity: 41,410
How to watch and live stream Australia v Fiji
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Australia v Fiji
Saturday 21st September
Wales v Georgia
Monday 23rd September
Fiji v Uruguay
Wednesday 25th September
Georgia v Uruguay
Sunday 29th September
Australia v Wales
Sunday 29th September
Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October
Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October
Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October
Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October