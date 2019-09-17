Leeds v Derby: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds sit top of the table heading into this Championship fixture that certainly provided plenty of spice the last time Derby County played at Elland Road.

The Rams beat Leeds 4-2 in the playoff semi-final in May but their fortunes have since waned.

Phillip Cocu has it all to do at Derby to turn their woeful form around – but facing an in-form Leeds is no easy task.

Marcelo Bielsa will be expecting another controlled performance from his side, who sit joint-top of the Championship with Swansea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v Derby game?

Leeds v Derby will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 21st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Derby

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12noon.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Not too long ago Leeds hosted Derby in a Championship playoff semi-final that went the way of the Rams.

Derby beat Leeds 4-2 back in May to secure a spot at Wembley – but four months down the line they are now languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

New manager Phillip Cocu has failed to galvanise this squad and Derby are winless in six games heading into Saturday’s clash.

Leeds, meanwhile, are top of the league and saw off Barnsley in a spirited Yorkshire derby last weekend to recover from their first loss of the season – to Swansea – before the international break.

Marcelo Bielsa will instruct his players to enjoy their possession-based approach and be patient when facing their usurpers from last term.

This could well be a close match but Leeds should run out winners.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Derby