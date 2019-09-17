France v Argentina: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
France and Argentina go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture
France begin their Rugby World Cup adventure with a clash against Argentina.
Les Bleus have struggled against the South American outfit since the turn of the century.
Argentina have won 10 of the last 16 meetings between the sides, though their last encounter saw France romp to a 27-0 victory in 2016.
France are fresh from big warm-up victories over Italy and Scotland, and will be confident of progressing beyond Pool C this time around.
However, Argentina could be a thorn in their side with two semi-final appearances in the last three tournaments.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Argentina game on TV and online.
What time is France v Argentina?
France v Argentina will kick off at 8:15am on Saturday 21st September 2019.
Where is France v Argentina?
The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970
How to watch and live stream France v Argentina
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures
England v Tonga
Sunday 22nd September
England v USA
Thursday 26th September
Argentina v Tonga
Saturday 28th September
France v USA
Wednesday 2nd October
England v Argentina
Saturday 5th October
France v Tonga
Sunday 6th October
Argentina v USA
Wednesday 9th October
England v France
Saturday 12th October
USA v Tonga
Sunday 13th October