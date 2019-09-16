Shakhtar v Man City: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Pep Guardiola may have guided Manchester City to 198 Premier League points in two seasons, but it’s the Champions League he will be desperate to get his hands on again.

City have been irresistible for the vast majority of the last few seasons under Guardiola, but their European record is undoubtedly a blotch on his stunning spell at the club.

City have reached the Round of 16 and two quarter-finals in Guardiola’s three campaigns so far and were knocked out by Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham respectively.

City have enjoyed relatively favourable groups in that time, and 2019/20 is no exception.

Shakhtar are the first opponents for City this time around and the Ukrainians will approach with fear given their results from the same fixtures last season.

City beat Shakhtar 6-0 and 3-0 in last season’s group stages and will hope for equally resounding results this season.

What time is the Shakhtar v Man City game?

Shakhtar v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Shakhtar v Man City

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City are suffering a mini injury crisis with Nicolas Otamendi their only fully-fit, natural centre-back right now.

A half-fit John Stones or Fernandinho could partner the Argentine ace, which could give Shakhtar a little glimmer of hope.

However, City’s quality and depth further up the field has never been stronger and they have more than enough to lay down a signal of intent in their European curtain-raiser.

Prediction: Shakhtar 1-4 Man City