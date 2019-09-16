Rennes v Celtic: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic kick off their Europa League group campaign with a tricky fixture at French side Rennes.

The Hoops failed to qualify for the Champions League this term but beat AIK 6-1 on aggregate to secure a spot in European football’s secondary club competition.

Rennes, meanwhile, have got off to a flying start in Ligue 1 and have already beaten PSG this season.

Neil Lennon’s men can expect a tough trip to France, five days after playing Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rennes v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Rennes v Celtic game?

Rennes v Celtic will kick off at 5:15pm on Thursday 19th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rennes v Celtic

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This is by no means an easy game for Celtic, despite their historic superiority over a club like Rennes.

The Hoops have got off to their usual strong start on the domestic front but their ejection from Champions League qualification was a bitter blow.

Yes Celtic beat AIK to reach the Europa League group stage but Rennes are a different beast.

They beat PSG with goals from ex-Milan striker M’Baye Niang and Lyon academy graduate Romain Del Castillo.

Rennes are a dangerous team especially at home and Celtic, whose recent European away record is fairly dismal, would gladly take a draw here.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Celtic