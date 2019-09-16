New Zealand v South Africa: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

New Zealand take on South Africa in one of the most hotly-contested matches of the opening weekend at the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks are the heavy favourites to win the tournament outright, but South Africa are arguably the team most likely to stop that from happening.

The Springboks toppled hosts Japan in their most recent warm-up game after two victories over Argentina.

South Africa also held New Zealand to a 16-16 draw in July after already comprehensively beating Australia.

They have taken big scalps in 2019,while New Zealand have experienced a mixed bag of results.

Steve Hansen’s men were defeated 47-26 by Oceanic rivals Australia in August before beating the Aussies 36-0 in a blow-out performance.

The All Blacks’ most recent clash was a scintillating 92-7 win over Tonga, during which they led 54-0 at half-time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v South Africa game on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v South Africa?

New Zealand v South Africa will kick off at 10:45am on Saturday 21st September 2019.

Where is New Zealand v South Africa?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch and live stream New Zealand v South Africa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Italy v Namibia

Sunday 22nd September

Italy v Canada

Thursday 26th September

South Africa v Namibia

Saturday 28th September

New Zealand v Canada

Wednesday 2nd October

South Africa v Italy

Friday 4th October

New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October

South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October

New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October

Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October