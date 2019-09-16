Napoli v Liverpool: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Liverpool begin their defence of the Champions League trophy with a tricky trip to face Napoli.

The Reds head to Italy in fine domestic form and on the back of terrific success in their last two European campaigns, though their form abroad may be cause for concern.

Liverpool lost all three of their away games in the group last season – including a 1-0 loss to Napoli.

They did beat Bayern Munich and Porto away from home in the knockout stages, though the Reds were humbled 3-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp and had to rely on a phenomenal comeback at Anfield to progress.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen for a strong start to their trophy defence, though he may shuffle his first-team pack for the encounter.

Napoli started their Serie A season in wild style with a 4-3 win over Fiorentina and 4-3 defeat to Juventus.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Napoli v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Napoli v Liverpool game?

Napoli v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 17th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Napoli v Liverpool

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool may be the favourites in almost every game they play this season, but they simply won’t be able to succeed in every outing.

Napoli have been ferocious in front of goal so far in 2019/20, though they clearly have crack exposed at the back.

They will attempt to tighten up for Liverpool’s visit, but it could be another entertaining encounter.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Liverpool