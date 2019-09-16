Japan v Russia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Japan and Russia go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture
Japan kick off the 2019 Rugby World Cup with an important Pool A clash with Russia.
The host nation were awarded the tournament over 10 years ago – in July 2009 – and will be raring to go at Tokyo Stadium in the Chofu area of the capital.
Head coach Jamie Joseph’s preparations will soon be complete and the New Zealand-born Japanese national will be desperate for the matches to begin.
Russia will step into the stadium as Japan’s first opponents, and with both sides ranked lower than other Pool A sides, both will be desperate for an early good result.
The most-capped and top-scoring player in Russian international history, Yuri Artemyev, will be hoping to make an impact on the big stage for the visitors.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v Russia game on TV and online.
What time is Japan v Russia?
Japan v Russia will kick off at 11:45am UK time on Friday 20th September 2019.
Where is Japan v Russia?
The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970
How to watch and live stream Japan v Russia
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of Rugby World Cup fixtures each evening when matches have been played that day.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Japan v Russia
Friday 20th September
Ireland v Scotland
Sunday 22nd September
Russia v Samoa
Tuesday 24th September
Japan v Ireland
Saturday 28th September
Scotland v Samoa
Monday 30th September
Ireland v Russia
Thursday 3rd October
Japan v Samoa
Saturday 5th October
Scotland v Russia
Wednesday 9th October
Ireland v Samoa
Saturday 12th October
Japan v Scotland
Sunday 13th October