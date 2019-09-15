Watford v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal will hope to rebuild their form when they face Watford on Quique Sanchez Flores’ return to Vicarage Road.

The Gunners won their opening two games of 2019/20 before being toppled by Liverpool and held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham at the Emirates.

Boss Unai Emery will be pleased with his team’s start, but will hope to kick on following a pair of tough games against side expected to land in the top four by May.

Watford sit dead last in the table after four games and manager Javi Gracia paid the price over the international break.

The Spanish boss led the Hornets to 11th place and the FA Cup final last season, but the Pozzi family have a reputation for striking off managers at the first loss of form.

Re-enter Flores, who previously guided Watford to a cosy mid-table finish and the FA Cup semi-finals in 2015/16.

He was cut loose at the end of that season, but has return to Hertfordshire in a bid to drag the Hornets well away from danger.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Watford v Arsenal game?

Watford v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 15th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Watford v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Watford v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This will be a tricky one for Arsenal to navigate.

Watford have a talented squad, a solid blend of rugged physicality in the likes of Troy Deeney, technical wizardry in Gerard Deulofeu and the wildcard of £27million record signing Ismaila Sarr ready to be unleashed.

It’s been a dismal start to the season for Watford, but Flores’ return will have Vicarage Road rocking and Arsenal may only be able to scramble away from the Hornets’ nest with a point.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Arsenal