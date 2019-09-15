Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons: How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to build some early-season momentum when they face the Atlanta Falcons in the battle of the birds.

DeSean Jackson recorded 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns on his return to Philly in their 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins.

The 32-year-old wide receiver was released by the Eagles in 2014, but was re-signed this summer and made eight receptions against former side, the Redskins.

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on the opening weekend.

They fell 28-0 behind, though managed to scrape 12 points onto the board in the fourth quarter.

Dan Quinn’s men were decimated by the Vikings’ rushing game while their own was heavily stinted.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons game on TV and online.

What time is Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons?

Eagles @ Falcons will kick off at 1:20am UK time in the early hours of Monday 16th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

You can also tune into this game via NFL Gamepass, with full highlights and replays also available once the game has finished.

NFL Gamepass can be viewed on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.