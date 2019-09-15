Norwich 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Norwich's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Norwich stormed their way to the Championship title last season with a flurry of attacking football – but the Canaries have been hit with a dose of reality in the top flight.
Boss Daniel Farke instilled a gung-ho mentality into his side with Teemu Pukki running riot throughout the last campaign.
Yet the Canaries are enduring a rough ride in the opening throes of the new season and will hope to get points on the board quick to avoid a relegation dog fight down the line.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Norwich’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Norwich fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
September
21: Burnley v Norwich
28: Crystal Palace v Norwich
October
5: Norwich v Aston Villa
19: Bournemouth v Norwich
27: Norwich v Manchester United (4:30pm)
November
2: Brighton v Norwich
9: Norwich v Watford
23: Everton v Norwich
December
1: Norwich v Arsenal (TBC)
4: Southampton v Norwich
7: Norwich v Sheffield United
14: Leicester v Norwich
21: Norwich v Wolves
26: Aston Villa v Norwich
28: Norwich v Tottenham
January
1: Norwich v Crystal Palace
11: Manchester United v Norwich
18: Norwich v Bournemouth
22: Tottenham v Norwich
February
1: Newcastle v Norwich
8: Norwich v Liverpool
22: Wolves v Norwich
29: Norwich v Leicester
March
7: Sheffield United v Norwich
14: Norwich v Southampton
21: Norwich v Everton
April
4: Arsenal v Norwich
11: Norwich v Brighton
18: Watford v Norwich
25: Norwich v West Ham
May
2: Chelsea v Norwich
9: Norwich v Burnley
17: Manchester City v Norwich
Norwich results 2019/20
August
9: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich
17: Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
24: Norwich 2-3 Chelsea
27: Carabao Cup – Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich
31: West Ham 2-0 Norwich
September
14: Norwich 3-2 Man City
Norwich kit 2019/20
Norwich have unveiled a fade yellow-to-green home kit for the new 2019/20 season.
And their red away kit is said to have divided fans already!
Check out the new Norwich kit for 2019/20 here.
???? @Em10Buendia #ncfc pic.twitter.com/GxTBDKXU31
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 6, 2019
Norwich transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Patrick Roberts (Man City) – Loan
Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) – Free
Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) – Loan
Archie Mair (Aberdeen) – Undisclosed
Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed
Sam Byram (West Ham) – £750,000
Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) – £300,000
OUT
Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) – Undisclosed
James Husband (Blackpool) – Loan
Tristan Abrahams (Newport) – Free
Steven Naismith (Hearts) – Free
Ivo Pinto (Zagreb) – Free
Yanic Wildschut (Maccabi Haifa) – Free
How to watch Norwich games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Norwich stadium facts
Name: Carrow Road
Capacity: 27,244
Location: Norwich
Year opened: 1935
Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards
Norwich 2019/20 season preview
How will Norwich fare in 2019/20?