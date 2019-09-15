Dortmund v Barcelona: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Dortmund and Barcelona have both started their domestic campaigns in mixed fashion ahead of the Champions League Group Stage.

Advertisement

Bundesliga giants Dortmund demolished Augsburg 5-1 and Köln 3-1 before being defeated by newly-promoted Union Berlin.

However, striker Paco Alcacer has continued his outrageous form to begin 2019/20 with a goal in all seven games for club and country so far this season.

He racked up two plus an assist against Augsburg, taking his overall Dortmund tally to 24 goals in 36 games, with many of those appearances from the bench.

Alcacer joined permanently from Barcelona in 2019 and will be desperate to prove a point when the sides meet in Germany.

Barcelona have started on rocky ground with a win, draw and loss in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi.

They’ve continued to find the net confidently, but have struggled to defend in 2019/20 so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dortmund v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Dortmund v Barcelona game?

Dortmund v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 17th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dortmund v Barcelona

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 8:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

If Messi is declared fit to play, he won’t be anywhere close to full match sharpness.

Barcelona have shipped five goals in three La Liga games as pressure mounts on Ernesto Valverde to solidify his team.

Alcacer will be more pumped up for this game than any before, and the rising Spanish star could put his wobbling former team to the sword.

Advertisement

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona