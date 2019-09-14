Sergio Ramos on Gareth Bale: ‘We love him very much – all of us’

Sergio Ramos has praised Gareth Bale’s ‘unique talent’ amid a turbulent year for the Welshman at Real Madrid.

Bale was on the verge of a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning in the summer after manager Zinedine Zidane publicly stated it was ‘best for everyone’ if the winger departed the club.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the launch of his new Amazon Prime series, influential Real Madrid captain Ramos spoke highly of his team-mate.

He said: “Gareth is a person with a unique talent, and right now, the current situation is that he’s a player for us.

“He’s a great player, an affectionate person, and we love him very much – all of us.

“It’s not clear for us as team-mates, there are rumours I know, but right now he is a player for Real Madrid.”

He added: “As a team-mate we are more than happy to have him.”

Since the explosive summer, Bale has started all three La Liga games in 2019/20.

The 30-year-old scored a brace during Real Madrid’s most recent league encounter against Villarreal before being sent off for two bookings in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Ramos has played every minute of the campaign so far with Los Blancos sitting fifth in the table, four points behind rivals Atletico Madrid at the top.

