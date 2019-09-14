Norwich v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Defending champions Manchester City head to Carrow Road on Saturday evening seeking a crucial three points – even at this stage of the season.

Liverpool’s blistering start to the new campaign means City – who drew against Tottenham last month – are already two points off the title pace.

Norwich have managed just one win all season and headed into the international break on a three-game losing streak.

They will hope to cause an upset at home this weekend and dent City’s title prospects in the process, but will they be able to lay a glove on the heavy favourites?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Man City game?

Norwich v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 14th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Man City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Norwich v Man City in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

As much as neutrals may want to see a sporting upset on Saturday, this match is only going one way.

Manchester City have dominated all but Tottenham so far in the Premier League this season.

They smashed West Ham 5-0 on the opening day of the campaign, cruised to a 3-1 win at Bournemouth and waltzed past Brighton with a 4-0 hammering before the international break.

Norwich will set out playing their stylish brand of football but could well be pegged back by a City side injected with Pep Guardiola’s insatiable hunger for success, even against teams lower down the table.

Don’t be surprised to see the title-chasers a goal or two up by half time.

Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Man City