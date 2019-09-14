Man Utd Women v Arsenal Women: How to watch FA WSL on TV and live stream

Manchester United Women were given a tough introduction to life at the top level when they faced rivals Manchester City last weekend.

Casey Stoney’s side were defeated 1-0 and struggled to get a foothold in the game as their cross-city neighbours recorded the victory.

They will now play their first home game in the FA WSL at Leigh Sports Village against reigning champions Arsenal.

Beth Mead and Jill Roord got the Gunners’ title defence off to a perfect start with a 2-1 victory over West Ham on the opening weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd Women v Arsenal Women game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd Women v Arsenal Women game?

Man Utd Women v Arsenal Women will kick off at 7:30pm on Monday 16th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd Women v Arsenal Women

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester United romped their way to the second-tier title last season but must be patient in building up their side at the top level.

Arsenal are an established unit with winning credentials and will hope to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Prediction: Man Utd Women 1-2 Arsenal Women