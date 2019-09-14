Man Utd v Astana: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Man Utd kick off their Europa League campaign with a home tie against minnows Astana from Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are seeking a confidence boost after a tricky start to the Premier League season and should get what they’re looking for here.

Winning the Europa League could arguably be United’s best way of qualifying for next season’s Champions League – a path they trod three seasons ago under Jose Mourinho.

And it all starts for Man Utd at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Astana game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Man Utd v Astana game?

Man Utd v Astana will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 19th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Astana

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Man Utd are the heavy favourites going into this clash and are expected to win comfortably.

Even if manager Solskjaer makes changes to the XI that started against Leicester at the weekend, this United team should be much too strong here.

Astana are well into their domestic season yet sit just fourth in the Kazakh top flight.

They only scraped into the Europa League after a 3-2 aggregate win over BATE Borisov, losing 2-0 in the away leg.

It’s hard to see where Astana will threaten United here and a routine home win is certainly in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Astana