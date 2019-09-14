Chelsea v Valencia: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Chelsea return to Champions League action this season with the visit of Valencia to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues missed out on qualification for a seat at Europe’s top table for the 2018/19 campaign but won the Europa League to earn a place this time around.

Frank Lampard’s side have yet to fully settle under their new boss though youngsters Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are proving their talents at the top level.

Valencia are in turmoil ahead of the game following the dismissal of Marcelino from the managerial hot-seat.

The 54-year-old steered the club from a pair of consecutive 12th-place finishes to finishing fourth in back-to-back campaigns.

Marcelino also lifted the Copa Del Rey last season, but has been ditched in favour of former Spanish national team and Real Madrid assistant manager Albert Celades – whose only full managerial experience has come with Spain’s U16, U17 and U21 teams.

Valencia recorded a win, draw and loss under Marcelino so far this season – but how will Celades fare?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Valencia game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Valencia game?

Chelsea v Valencia will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 17th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Valencia

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side has fully hit their stride in the Premier League or La Liga this season.

Chelsea’s Europa League sensation Oliver Giroud – who won the tournament Golden Boot in 2018/19 with 11 goals in 14 games – will hope for game time in the Champions League this time around if Lampard mixes up his XI.

Expect an intriguing clash, though much depends on how the Valencia players react to losing their coach.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Valencia