Bournemouth v Everton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Everton will hope to continue their bright start to the Premier League season when they make the long trek to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Advertisement

The Toffees have grinded out wins over Wolves, Watford and League One side Lincoln City in recent weeks, despite an off-day against Aston Villa.

Boss Marco Silva is steadily gelling his new recruits into the first team with former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi beginning to justify his hefty transfer fee.

The Nigerian forward has two goals in his first two starts for the club, and will hope for a consistent run of games and form in 2019/20.

Bournemouth have stuttered into the new campaign with just one win in four games, but new signing Harry Wilson has given the fans plenty to be excited about.

The young English winger scored the winner against Aston Villa during Bournemouth’s first road trip of 2019/20, before executing an inch-perfect free-kick in the 3-1 defeat to champions Manchester City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Everton game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Bournemouth v Everton game?

Bournemouth v Everton will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 15th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bournemouth v Everton

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Bournemouth v Everton in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton started the season with an airtight defence and goal-shy front line, but they’ve quickly transitioned into a side with a leaky defence and ever-sharpening front line.

Iwobi is off the mark, Richarlison bagged two against Wolves and Lucas Digne is providing a whole lot of ammunition from the left-back slot.

This should be an entertaining clash for neutrals and fans alike, though it remains to be seen whether either side can truly dominate proceedings.

Advertisement

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton