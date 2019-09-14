Atletico Madrid v Juventus: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Madrid for the second Champions League campaign in a row.

His Juventus side met Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 last season and fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, Ronaldo single-handedly hauled the Italian giants through to the quarter-finals with a typically box-office hat-trick – including a last-gasp penalty – to break the hearts of his old rivals.

Juventus have started the fresh season without missing a beat, despite a close call in a 4-3 win over Napoli.

Atletico are also pitch perfect and sit top of La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona floundering.

Joao Felix and Vitolo have led the scoring for the Spanish side so far, with former Chelsea duo Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa competing for starting spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Atletico Madrid v Juventus game on TV and online.

What time is the Atletico Madrid v Juventus game?

Atletico Madrid v Juventus will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Atletico Madrid v Juventus

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:45pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The dogged brilliance of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side is always to be admired.

Barely any team in the world can dig so deep into their reserves and grind out a result, regardless of their opponents.

It took Ronaldo in full-flight to stop them last season, and thankfully for Juventus, he remains their weapon of choice for this one.

Don’t expect a glut of goals but this will be a tense, absorbing affair.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Juventus