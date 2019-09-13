How to watch NFL in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, Gamepass, BBC coverage

The NFL 2019 season is gearing up for an explosive start with UK fans more hungry than ever for a helping of American Football action.

Four London games in 2019 will bring the carnival atmosphere to the UK, but fans will be desperate to soak up action from the first throw to the last.

Sunday evenings will once again be dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NFL in the UK

SKY SPORTS will show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NFL GAMEPASS is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

How to watch NFL on BBC

The BBC will show live coverage of both London games to be played at Wembley (Week 5 – Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders, Week 6 – Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as well as full coverage of the Super Bowl in February.

Mark Chapman will return with the popular The NFL Show and NFL This Week which will air weekly, including a range of highlights and expert discussion.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified

Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed

NFL Week 2 fixtures

Friday 13th September

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (1:20am) – Game preview, UK TV details

Sunday 15th September

Arizona Cardinals @ Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills @ New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers @ Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)

Chicago Bears @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Monday 16th September

Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am) – Game preview, UK TV details

Tuesday 17th September

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets (1:15am) – Game preview, UK TV details

NFL Week 3 fixtures

Friday 20th September

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:20am) – Sky Sports/NOW TV

Sunday 22nd September

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos @ Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Oakland Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9:05pm)

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd September

Los Angeles Rams @ Cleveland Browns (1:20am)

Tuesday 24th September

Chicago Bears @ Washington Redskins (1:15am) – Sky Sports/NOW TV

NFL Week 4 fixtures

Bye: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Friday 27th September

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am) – Sky Sports/NOW TV

Sunday 29th September

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs @ Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Oakland Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons

Washington Redskins @ New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (9:25pm)

Monday 30th September

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (1:20am)

Tuesday 1st October

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:15am)

NFL Week 5 fixtures

Bye: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Friday 4th October

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)

Sunday 6th October

Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons @ Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders (in London)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants

New England Patriots @ Washington Redskins

New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 7th October

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am)

Tuesday 8th October

Cleveland Browns @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)

NFL Week 6 fixtures

Bye: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders

Friday 11th October

New York Giants @ New England Patriots (1:20am)

Sunday 13th October

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2:30pm – LONDON GAME)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks @ Cleveland Browns

Washington Redskins @ Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets (9:25pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Monday 14th October

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am)

Tuesday 15th October

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (1:15am)

NFL Week 7 fixtures

Bye: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday 18th October

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (1:20am)

Sunday 20th October

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Oakland Raiders @ Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)

Baltimore Ravens @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears (9:25pm)

Monday 21st October

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)

Tuesday 22nd October

New England Patriots @ New York Jets (1:15am)

NFL Week 8 fixtures

Bye: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

Friday 25th October

Washington Redskins @ Minnesota Vikings (1:20am)

Sunday 27th October

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints (5:00pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Rams (5:00pm – LONDON GAME)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Chicago Bears (5:00pm)

New York Giants @ Detroit Lions (5:00pm)

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5:00pm)

Oakland Raiders @ Houston Texans (5:00pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills (5:00pm)

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons (5:00pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Tennessee Titans (5:00pm)

Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers (8:05pm)

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots (8:25pm)

Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts (8:25pm)

Monday 28th October

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs (12:20am)

Tuesday 29th October

Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (12:15am)

NFL Week 9 fixtures

Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

Friday 1st November

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (12:20am)

Sunday 3rd November

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2:30pm – LONDON GAME)

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans @ Carolina Panthers

Washington Redskins @ Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)

Monday 4th November

New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am)

Tuesday 5th November

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1:15am)

NFL Week 10 fixtures

Bye: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Friday 8th November

Los Angeles Chargers @ Oakland Raiders (1:20am)

Sunday 10th November

Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns

Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans

New York Giants @ New York Jets

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (9:05pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:05pm)

Monday 11th November

Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)

Tuesday 12th November

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)

NFL Week 11 fixtures

Bye: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Friday 14th November

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1:20am)

Sunday 17th November

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets @ Washington Redskins

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)

New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 18th November

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)

Tuesday 19th November

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am – MEXICO CITY)

NFL Week 12 fixtures

Bye: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Friday 22nd November

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1:20am)

Sunday 24th November

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions @ Washington Redskins

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears

Oakland Raiders @ New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Monday 25th November

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am)

Tuesday 26th November

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)

NFL Week 13 fixtures

Thursday 28th November – Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm)

Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm)

Friday 29th November

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am)

Sunday 1st December

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals

Oakland Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers @ Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Washington Redskins @ Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:25pm)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Monday 2nd December

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (1:20am)

Tuesday 3rd December

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (1:15am)

NFL Week 14 fixtures

Friday 6th December

Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)

Sunday 8th December

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints

Washington Redskins @ Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:05pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)

Monday 9th December

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)

Tuesday 10th December

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am)

NFL Week 15 fixtures

Friday 13th December

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am)

Sunday 15th December

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 16th December

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am)

Tuesday 17th December

Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (1:15am)

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 22nd December

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos

Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins

Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd December

Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)

Tuesday 24th December

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am)

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Sunday 5th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship game – TBC

NFC Championship game – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Super Bowl LIV – TBC