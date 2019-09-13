UFC Fight Night 158: How to watch Cerrone v Gaethje – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Donald Cerrone seeks a comeback win over Justin Gaethje after losing to Tony Ferguson in his last fight.

Cowboy, 36, headlines UFC Fight Night 158 against a fighter six years his junior.

Gaethje beat Edson Barboza in his last outing in March and is seeking a third victory on the bounce after back-to-back defeats to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

Glover Teixeira also faces off against Nikita Krylov in the co-main event in Vancouver.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 158 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 158 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 158 main card – including Cerrone v Gaethje – will start at 1:00am (UK time) on Sunday 15th September.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 14th September.

Where is UFC Fight Night 158 held?

UFC Fight Night 158 will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The arena can hold up to 19,000 spectators and has previously held UFC events.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 158

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:00pm (PreLims) on Saturday and 1:00am (Main Card) on Sunday.