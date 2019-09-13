Liverpool v Newcastle: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool will hope to maintain their terrific start to the 2019/20 Premier League season when they host Newcastle at Anfield.

The Reds have won all four of their games, with 12 goals to their name so far.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will expect his side to see their foot on the pedal in every game, especially with an early two-point lead over inevitable title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool face Newcastle who have settled into the season in reasonable fashion despite a summer of turmoil.

Boss Steve Bruce will have gained an swathe of fresh support following the Magpies’ 1-0 win away at Tottenham, though an underwhelming 1-1 draw at home to Watford last time out may have brought fans back down to Earth.

The Geordie gaffer faces arguably the toughest game of Newcastle’s season this weekend, but can he guide his side to at least a share of the spoils?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Newcastle game?

Liverpool v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Newcastle

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Liverpool v Newcastle in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

How do you even go about approaching Liverpool at Anfield? Rather Steve Bruce than me…

People may cite Newcastle’s result at Spurs as a reason why they could find a way to crack the Reds, but Liverpool are a different animal.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have hopefully made up since their minor squabbles at Burnley, and will be determined to pick apart the Magpies in union to stamp out that storyline before it escalates out of proportion.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle