Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Huddersfield have hit the reset button on their season after tasking new boss Danny Cowley with steering them to safety and beyond.

Jan Siewert oversaw the end of the Terriers’ relegation campaign and kicked off the new season in turgid style.

The German manager was disposed of after just three winless games; Huddersfield have now played six games, recording five defeats and a draw.

Cowley has also brought brother and assistant manager Nicky on board following the duo’s highly successful spell at Lincoln City.

Ironically, the Cowley brothers were heavily linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, their first opponents with Huddersfield.

Instead, the Owls appointed Garry Monk who will also take charge of his first game of his reign on Sunday.

Wednesday have won three and lost three to start the campaign following Steve Bruce’s sudden departure for Newcastle.

Monk will hope to steady the ship and turn his team into play-off contenders before long.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

What time is the Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday game?

Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 15th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday

How to watch Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The battle of the new managers will be an intriguing one to watch.

Both Cowley and Monk are likely to put their own stamp on their first starting XIs.

They will have had similar time to prepare, and before the start of the season, both teams may have expected to be battling for similar ambitions around the play-off mix.

It’s nigh-on impossible to predict how this one will go, but both managers’ desperation to start without a defeat could mean a cagey stalemate awaits.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday