Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets: How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

Odell Beckham Jr. returns to his former stomping ground in East Rutherford with the Cleveland Browns as they take on the New York Jets.

The superstar wide receiver didn’t get off to a terrific start on the opening weekend, recording 71 yards with no touchdowns in a 43-13 destruction by the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a hat-trick of interceptions, but the Browns’ stacked roster is still expected to compete strongly in 2019.

They travel to New Jersey to face the Jets who were narrowly toppled by the Buffalo Bills in a close 17-16 ball game.

Le’Veon Bell racked up 92 yards of combined rushing and receiving yards over 17 carries and six receptions, and hauled in a touchdown on his first competitive start for the Jets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets game on TV and online.

What time is Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets?

Browns @ Jets will kick off at 1:15am UK time in the early hours of Tuesday 17th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also tune into this game via NFL Gamepass, with full highlights and replays also available once the game has finished.

NFL Gamepass can be viewed on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.