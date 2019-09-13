Aston Villa v West Ham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa will hope to pick themselves out of a slump to start their return to the Premier League when they face West Ham.

The Villains have lost three of their opening games, with a victory over Everton nestled in between.

Dean Smith’s side linger in 18th place with many of their new signings failing to gel as soon as the boss would have hoped.

Villa’s last outing needed in a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace with former striker Jordan Ayew grabbing the crucial strike.

Claret and blue rivals West Ham have enjoyed a better run of form since their opening day 5-0 destruction at the hands of Manchester City.

Summer signing Sebastien Haller has clicked into gear with three goals in their last two games – victories over Watford and Norwich.

The Hammers will hope to add a third victory on the spin to their tally as they aim to challenge the top-half contenders the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Aston Villa v West Ham game?

Aston Villa v West Ham will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 16th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Aston Villa v West Ham

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa are yet to truly find their feet in the Premier League with the honeymoon period failing to provide a real sense of assurance in their new recruits.

It’s still early days for the Villains who will hope front man Wesley can pick up his form in the coming weeks, but they could be in for a rocky ride against West Ham.

Manuel Pellegrini has assembled an excellent squad in east London with an array of attacking midfield talents ready to dish out the damage, and Declan Rice holding the fort in his deeper role.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham