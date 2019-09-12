Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 5 preview – including Liverpool v Newcastle and Watford v Arsenal

The international break is over and the Premier League resumes this weekend with a stack of top games ready to play out on TV screens across the land.

Advertisement

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City will all feature across the five televised games in Week 5, with pressure on all three sides on their return to action.

The Reds are the only team to have won all four games to kick-start their season and know how important the early stages of this campaign will be if they hope to land the Premier League title.

They host Newcastle at Anfield with Steve Bruce buoyed by four points from the Magpies last two games, including a win over Tottenham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Man City are already two points adrift of Liverpool and while it’s still very early days, last season proved that every point matters and Pep Guardiola will be determined not to miss a step when they travel to Norwich.

Arsenal are up against Watford and their new-old boss Quique Sanchez Flores who was re-instated following the shock dismissal of Javi Gracia last weekend.

Bournemouth v Everton and Aston Villa v West Ham make up the full list of TV games for the coming weekend – and the guys are on hand to bring you everything you need to know about the fixtures.

Michael and Ketch will also bring their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 5.

Advertisement

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.