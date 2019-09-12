Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Man Utd's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Manchester United have shaken off the negativity surrounding their rollercoaster summer but results have not quite gone their way at the start of the 2019/20 season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel from the start of the campaign following a dismal end to last term – yet the boss needs some results fast to keep the pressure off his head.
Solskjaer is the man tasked with a major rebuild of the languishing United squad and broke the transfer record for a defender with the £80m acquisition of Harry Maguire.
Yet the Red Devils have been held back by opposition teams in the early stages of the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Man Utd fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
September
14: Man Utd v Leicester
19: Europa League – Man Utd v FC Astana (8:00pm) live on BT Sport
22: West Ham v Man Utd (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
25: Carabao Cup – Man Utd v Rochdale (8:00pm)
30: Man Utd v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
3: Europa League – AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd (5:55pm) live on BT Sport
6: Newcastle v Manchester United (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20: Manchester United v Liverpool (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
24: Europa League – Partizan Belgrade v Man Utd (5:55pm) live on BT Sport
27: Norwich v Man Utd
November
2: Bournemouth v Man Utd
7: Europa League – Man Utd v Partizan Belgrade (8:00pm) live on BT Sport
10: Man Utd v Brighton
23: Sheffield United v Man Utd
28: Europa League – FC Astana v Man Utd (8:00pm) live on BT Sport
December
1: Man Utd v Aston Villa
3: Man Utd v Tottenham
7: Man City v Man Utd
12: Europa League – Man Utd v AZ Alkmaar (8:00pm) live on BT Sport
14: Man Utd v Everton
21: Watford v Man Utd
26: Man Utd v Newcastle
28: Burnley v Man Utd
January
1: Arsenal v Man Utd
11: Man Utd v Norwich
18: Liverpool v Man Utd
21: Man Utd v Burnley
February
1: Man Utd v Wolves
8: Chelsea v Man Utd
22: Man Utd v Watford
29: Everton v Man Utd
March
7: Man Utd v Man City
14: Tottenham v Man Utd
21: Man Utd v Sheffield United
April
4: Brighton v Man Utd
11: Man Utd v Bournemouth
18: Aston Villa v Man Utd
25: Man Utd v Southampton
May
2: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
9: Man Utd v West Ham
17: Leicester v Man Utd
Man Utd results 2019/20
August
11: Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea
19: Wolves 1-1 Man Utd
24: Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace
31: Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
Man Utd kit 2019/20
United have gone back to basics with their brand new kit designed by Nike.
The black gradient lines are gone, replaced by a simple black trim and shield around the badge.
Check out the new Man Utd kit for 2019/20 here.
New signing, new kit.@AWBissaka in #MUFC colours ???? pic.twitter.com/ZxuWGSbY82
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019
Man Utd transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Daniel James (Swansea) – £18m
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) – £50m
Harry Maguire (Leicester) – £80m
OUT
Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain) – Free
James Wilson (Aberdeen) – Free
Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito) – Free
Kieran O’Hara (Burton) – Loan
Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham) – Free
Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Loan
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – £80m
Check out our Man Utd transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Man Utd games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Man Utd stadium guide
Name: Old Trafford
Capacity: 74,994
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards
Man Utd 2019/20 season preview
How will Manchester United fare in 2019/20?