Hamilton v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic will hope to continue their rampant start to the Premiership season when they make the short trip to face Hamilton.

The Bhoys have won all four of their games so far, including the first Old Firm derby of the season in their last game.

Neil Lennon’s men have found the net 17 times in those games, and conceded just three in the process.

Next up to face the reigning champions is Hamilton who have started the season with a mixed bag of results.

Brian Rice’s side are yet to fully click into gear but remain seventh in the table and will hope to climb in the coming weeks.

They face a near-insurmountable challenge when Celtic roll into town, however.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Hamilton v Celtic game?

Hamilton v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 14th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hamilton v Celtic

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic couldn’t have started the season in a brighter manner.

While the goals have flowed like tap water in previous games, their 2-0 victory over Rangers caught the most attention.

They cruised to victory without breaking a sweat, a far more comfortable encounter than expected, and they should be able to dish out some real damage to Hamilton on the road.

Prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Celtic