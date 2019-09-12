Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Arsenal have already dropped points in the early stages of the season despite strengthening during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners made small steps forward during Unai Emery’s debut season in charge but the Spanish boss will hope for big improvements in his second year.

New £72million winger Nicolas Pepe will be expected to contribute heavily to the club’s cause, while on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has also been drafted in to boost options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal are desperate to secure a top-four spot this season and end their Champions League drought.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Arsenal fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

September

15: Watford v Arsenal (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

Watford v Arsenal preview, how to watch, prediction

19: Europa League – Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal (5:55pm) live on BT Sport

Frankfurt v Arsenal preview, how to watch, prediction

22: Arsenal v Aston Villa

24: Carabao Cup – Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

30: Manchester United v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

3: Europa League – Arsenal v Standard Liege (8:00pm) live on BT Sport

6: Arsenal v Bournemouth

21: Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

24: Europa League – Arsenal v Vitoria Guimaraes (8:00pm) live on BT Sport

27: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

November

2: Arsenal v Wolves

6: Europa League – Vitoria Guimaraes v Arsenal (3:50pm) live on BT Sport

10: Leicester City v Arsenal

23: Arsenal v Southampton

28: Europa League – Arsenal v Eintracht Frankfurt (8:00pm) live on BT Sport

December

1: Norwich City v Arsenal

3: Arsenal v Brighton

7: West Ham v Arsenal

12: Europa League – Standard Liege v Arsenal (5:55pm) live on BT Sport

14: Arsenal v Manchester City

21: Everton v Arsenal

26: Bournemouth v Arsenal

28: Arsenal v Chelsea

January

1: Arsenal v Manchester United

11: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

18: Arsenal v Sheffield United

22: Chelsea v Arsenal

February

1: Burnley v Arsenal

8: Arsenal v Newcastle

22: Arsenal v Everton

29: Manchester City v Arsenal

March

7: Arsenal v West Ham

14: Brighton v Arsenal

21: Southampton v Arsenal

April

4: Arsenal v Norwich City

11: Wolves v Arsenal

18: Arsenal v Leicester City

25: Tottenham v Arsenal

May

2: Arsenal v Liverpool

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal

17: Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal results 2019/20

August

11: Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal

17: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

25: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

September

1: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Arsenal kit 2019/20

Official images of the new Arsenal kits were revealed over the summer – and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.

The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers.

Check out the three Arsenal kits here!

Arsenal transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

Dani Ceballos (from Real Madrid) – Loan

William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m

Nicolas Pepe (from Lille) – £72m

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Loan

Krystian Bielik (to Derby) – £7.3m

David Ospina (to Napoli) – £3.1m

Check out our Arsenal transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Arsenal games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Arsenal stadium facts

Name: The Emirates

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Arsenal 2019/20 season preview

How will Arsenal fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Arsenal season preview