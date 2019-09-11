Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football transfers for GW5 in FPL 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League returns this week following the early-season international break.

Advertisement

Premium-cost attacking stars including Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero have all delivered so far, though defences have generally struggled for consistency in the opening weeks.

Tammy Abraham has scored four goals in two games to boost his ownership while Teemu Pukki continues to sit high up in the Premier League top scorer charts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make for your FPL team ahead of GW5.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

GKP: Nick Pope (Burnley) – £4.6m

Only three keepers have kept more than one clean sheet so far this season: Ederson, Jordan Pickford and Vicente Guaita.

Nick Pope could be primed to join that club – and rise higher – in the coming weeks with a favourable run of games kicking off from GW5.

A trio of tricky tests against Arsenal, Wolves and Liverpool are out of the way with Brighton (A), Norwich (H), Aston Villa (A) and Everton (H) coming up.

There are no easy fixtures, but Burnley’s solid start and less-than-elite run of opponents could see Pope drafted into many sides.

DEF: Nicolas Otamendi (Man City) – £5.4m

Manchester City are in a bit of a defensive injury crisis following ligament damage to Aymeric Laporte.

He joins John Stones (illness) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) on the sidelines while of course, they can no longer call upon Vincent Kompany.

Nicolas Otamendi is a sure-fire starter in the coming weeks despite dropping £0.1m in value since the beginning of 2019/20.

City have not been impenetrable so far, but they don’t play another of last season’s top six until GW12.

MID: Daniel James (Man Utd) – £6.1m

FPL bosses must always be wary of jumping on bandwagons, but the Daniel James train is continuing to pick up pace, justifying the almost 3x rise in his ownership since GW1.

For all the turbulence at United, the rapid winger has three goals to his name already.

He has a clean strike, and has proven his ability to pluck something out of nothing.

James is making it very difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop him. Imagine his potential if United really do click into top gear?

FWD: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – £8.9m

Tammy Abraham is the punters’ choice for GW5 with over 400,000 transfers flying in for the Chelsea man following back-to-back braces.

He’s certainly not a bad shout, even with with Wolves (A) and Liverpool (H) to contend with in the next two weeks.

However, Jamie Vardy is going under the radar once again.

The Leicester man has been dropped from almost 100,000 teams since the opening day, despite bagging three goals, and assist and five bonus points in his last two matches.

His value has dropped by £0.1m and failed to recover, presumably due to ominous ‘red’ fixtures against United and Tottenham, but those sides combined have only kept one clean sheet in eight games.

Advertisement

Vardy’s record against top six teams is phenomenal, and once his next games are out of the way, a flurry of favourable ‘green’ fixtures will see his value rise. Beat the rush.