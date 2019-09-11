England v Australia: How to watch The Ashes fifth Test on TV and live stream online

England head into the fifth and final Test of The Ashes 2019 series playing for pride after Australia retained the urn.

Steve Smith produced another staggering first innings with 211 off 319 balls to rocket Australia into an unassailable 497/8d lead.

England responded with 301 all out despite spirited innings’ from opener Rory Burns and Joe Root, though both of those stars were bowled for ducks in their second innings.

The hosts required 383 on the final day, but could only rack up 197 as Australia took a 2-1 series lead.

Fans across the country will still be keen for England to round off the series on a high and secure an overall draw, but it will be small comfort following a series of sheer dominance by the much-maligned Smith in the crease.

What time is England v Australia?

The England v Australia fifth Test match will start at 11:00am on Thursday 12th September 2019 and run until Monday 16th September 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The match will take place at The Oval, London which has a capacity of around 24,500 fans.

England v Australia fifth Test TV schedule

Thursday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

Friday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Cricket and from 10:30am on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

Monday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

Viewers will be able to watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am every day.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.