Derby v Cardiff: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Derby are seeking to end a five-game winless run as their struggles continue in the post-Frank Lampard era.

The Rams are languishing in the bottom half of the Championship and were thrashed 3-0 at Brentford before the international break.

They host a Cardiff side that has drawn their last two league games.

Neil Warnock’s men have laboured to adjust to life back in the Championship but will expect a close battle for the points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Cardiff game on TV and online.

What time is the Derby v Cardiff game?

Derby v Cardiff will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 13th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Derby v Cardiff

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The start of the season hasn’t been kind to either team, but for Derby, alarm bells are ringing.

They are yet to win a league game since the opening match of the season and manager Phillip Cocu is already feeling the pressure from some supporters.

Derby have scored just twice in three home games this season and were completely outplayed by Brentford last time out.

Cardiff aren’t faring much better but they are unbeaten in their last three Championship games.

Neil Warnock knows how to scrap out a point when required and would likely take that from a Friday evening trip to Pride Park.

Prediction: Derby 1-1 Cardiff