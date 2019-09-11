Arbroath v Partick Thistle: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

Partick Thistle will hope to shake off their dire start to the Scottish Championship season when they travel to face Arbroath.

The Jags have lost three of their opening four games in 2019/20 and remain without a win.

Boss Gary Caldwell is under pressure to turn around his team’s fortunes before they fall too far away from the top pack, where Partick Thistle would have expected to be competing prior to the season.

Life couldn’t be much smoother for Championship new boys Arbroath who have adapted well to second tier life.

Last season’s League One champions have won their most recent two games 1-0 – against Alloa and Dunfermline – to perch themselves in fourth spot.

The Red Lichties have only scored three and conceded two in their four games so far, with Dick Campbell’s men holding firm since their promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arbroath v Partick Thistle game on TV and online.

What time is the Arbroath v Partick Thistle game?

Arbroath v Partick Thistle will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 13th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Expect a tight, edgy affair at Gayfield Park with the hosts failing to truly dominate games despite their good results.

The visitors have conceded nine already to kick-start the season, but Caldwell will have hoped to galvanise his squad over the international break.

Prediction: Arbroath 1-1 Partick Thistle