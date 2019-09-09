Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers: How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers renew their rivalry when they face each other on Thursday Night Football.

The NFC South rivals have always provided feisty affairs throughout the years, and this week’s encounter is not expected to be any different.

The Bucs fell to a 31-17 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on the opening weekend while the Panthers were narrowly defeated 30-27 by the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte.

Both sides will be desperate to get off the mark, with the Panthers desperate to avoid two home defeats to start the season.

They hold a 23-14 winning record over the Bucs since the sides’ first meeting in 1995, but Cam Newton and his men will need more than history to bring down Jameis Winston’s team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers game on TV and online.

What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers?

Buccaneers @ Panthers will kick off at 1:20am UK time in the early hours of Friday 13th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

You can also tune into this game via NFL Gamepass, with full highlights and replays also available once the game has finished.

NFL Gamepass can be viewed on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.