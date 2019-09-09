Fulham v West Brom: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Promotion-chasers Fulham and West Brom clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday with both sides desperate for three points.

Advertisement

The promotion bar has already been set from the likes of Swansea, Charlton and Leeds this season – and both the Cottagers and Baggies are keen to get in the mix.

Fulham will hope the international break has resolved their shortcomings after three games without a win across all competitions.

And they host a Baggies side that are unbeaten in the Championship this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v West Brom game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Fulham v West Brom game?

Fulham v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v West Brom

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12noon.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham have endured a mixed start to the season but are still well in contention for the automatic promotion spots right now.

Yet the Cottagers need to break out of their three-match winless streak that includes home defeats to Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

A draw at Cardiff may well have raised spirits heading into the international break but facing West Brom is a different beast.

Albion are yet to lose a league game this term and have held their own at Forest, Luton and Derby already.

Loanee Grady Diangana has scored three times for the club already and he may be the man to watch.

Fulham will hope Aleksandar Mitrovic – with five league goals already this term – can fire them to victory.

But boss Scott Parker may well take a draw from this clash.

Advertisement

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 West Brom