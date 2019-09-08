Wimbledon 2020: When is Wimbledon next year? Tickets, ballot, draw, schedule

Wimbledon 2019 is yet to finish but already plans are in place for next year’s Championships.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will no doubt be back in the fold to compete for the titles once again.

Strawberries will be doused in cream, rain will lash down on suncream-slapped necks, and Pimm’s will flow like water as thousands of fans lap up two weeks of terrific tennis from SW19 at the All England Club or the comfort of their own home.

RadioTimes.com has your complete guide to Wimbledon 2019 below – including dates, tickets, prize money and how to watch the tournament on TV and online.

When is Wimbledon 2019?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 29th June — Sunday 12th July 2020.

Women’s Singles Final – Saturday 11th July

Men’s Singles Final – Sunday 12th July.

What time do Wimbledon 2020 matches start?

Matches will begin around 11:00am on outdoor courts.

Action starts later, at 1:00pm, on Centre Court and Court One.

Play lasts until the order of play is completed or the light fades.

Where does Wimbledon take place?

The Grand Slam has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877.

Centre Court, the main court during The Championships and perhaps the world’s most famous tennis court, is only in regular use during the two weeks of the year that the tournament takes place.

It’s also where the Royal Box is situated — and where you’re most likely to spot famous faces in the crowd.

How to watch Wimbledon 2020 live in the UK

Wimbledon will continue to be covered comprehensively by the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in addition to Today at Wimbledon which will provide nightly match analysis and catch-ups over the fortnight.

How to watch Wimbledon 2020 live in the US

Wimbledon 2019 was broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the US.

Wimbledon prize money 2020

Official prize money figures continue to rise each year.

Details for 2020 won’t be announced until close to the time, but the 2019 Wimbledon Men’s and Women’s Singles tournaments prize money totals were:

First round – £45k

Second round – £72k

Third round – £111k

Fourth round – £176k

Quarter-finals – £294k

Semi-finals – £588k

Runner-up – £1.18m

Winner – £2.35m

TOTAL (Men and Women combined) – £28.49m

Full prize money details for Singles and Doubles events here

Wimbledon tickets 2020

There are a variety of methods to get Wimbledon tickets, but be warned — it’s very competitive.

Most are allocated via a public ballot open 1st September to 31st December, so if you missed out for this year’s championships, you might want to make a note in your diary for Wimbledon 2020 tickets.

Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

If you were unsuccessful in your ballot application, never fear — according to the official Wimbledon site, tickets may be reallocated as late as July 2020.

Ticketmaster also sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details.

In addition, there’s The Queue. A limited number of tickets for the day’s play are available each morning, but be prepared — you may need to camp overnight in order to secure the sought-after tickets. A full guide can be found here.

Who won Wimbledon in 2019?

Men’s Singles: TBC

Women’s Singles: TBC

Men’s Doubles: TBC

Women’s Doubles: TBC