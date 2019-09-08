Vuelta a Espana 2019: Watch on TV, live stream, start time, route map

The Vuelta a Espana has returned for its 74th edition and will see riders cover more than 2,000 miles across 21 stages.

Advertisement

Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz will line up among the top contenders for the Vuelta title, though Tour de France champion Egan Bernal will not compete.

Primoz Roglic, Miguel Angel Lopez and Steven Kruijswijk are among the favourites to triumph, but it looks like a wide-open field in 2019.

Chris Froome remains sidelined following his pre-Tour crash which left the British star with

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2019 – plus route and prize money information.

When is the Vuelta a Espana 2019?

The event gets underway on Saturday 24th August and runs until Sunday 15th September.

How to watch the Vuelta a Espana 2019

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Vuelta a Espana TV schedule

All UK time

Stage 10 – Tuesday 3rd September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 11 – Wednesday 4th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 12 – Thursday 5th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 13 – Friday 6th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 14 – Saturday 7th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 15 – Sunday 8th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 11:30am – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 16 – Monday 9th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 12:00pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Rest day – Tuesday 10th September

Stage 17 – Wednesday 11th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 18 – Thursday 12th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 11:00am – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 19 – Friday 13th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 1:45pm – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 20 – Saturday 14th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 10:30am – 5:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Stage 21 – Sunday 15th September

Eurosport 1

LIVE: 3:30pm – 8:15pm

Highlights: 10:30pm – 11:30pm

Vuelta a Espana 2019 route

The Vuelta gets underway in Salinas de Torrevieja in the south east corner of Spain, before moving up the coast through eight stages to Igualada.

Riders will tackle the mountainous border with France before heading west through Bilbao and Oviedo before ending up in Alto de La Cubilla after the 16th stage.

A rest day will give chances to travel and recuperate ahead of the central Spain stages before reaching the finish line in Madrid.

Advertisement

For the full Vuelta a Espana route, check out the comprehensive guide on the official website.